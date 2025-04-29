The Brief A report published Tuesday morning said Amazon will begin displaying tariff costs in the prices on its shopping website. The White House was asked about the report during its press briefing marking President Trump’s 100 days in office. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Amazon’s decision was "a hostile and political act" and said it’s another reason to "buy American."



The White House rebuked Amazon Tuesday morning over a report that the e-commerce giant was going to begin displaying tariff costs on its shopping website.

Amazon tariff price report

What we know:

Punchbowl News , an online political news daily in Washington, D.C., first reported Amazon’s decision.

Their report says the shopping site will display how much of an item’s cost is derived from tariffs next to the product’s total listed price.

The report was publicized based on information from someone familiar with the plan.

What we don't know:

Amazon hasn't confirmed the decision or released details about how it may change its pricing display.

The other side:

FOX Television Stations has reached out to Amazon for comment on the report.

White House, Karoline Leavitt responds

The backstory:

The White House was holding a press briefing Tuesday morning with press secretary Karoline Leavitt and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to mark President Trump’s 100th day in office and speak on the state of the economy when they were asked about Amazon’s reported decision.

"Isn’t that a perfect, crystal clear demonstration that it’s the American consumer and not China who is going to have to pay for these policies?" the reporter asked.

What they're saying:

Leavitt responded saying she had just spoken to President Trump about Amazon’s announcement, and called it a "hostile and political act" by the tech shopping giant.

"Why didn't Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?" she asked. "And I would also add that, it's not a surprise because, as Reuters recently wrote, Amazon has partnered with a Chinese propaganda arm," she continued, though the report she appears to be referencing is from 2021 .

"This is another reason why Americans should buy American. It's another reason why we are onshoring critical supply chains here at home to shore up our own critical supply chain, and boost our own manufacturing here," she added.

She was then asked if Jeff Bezos, who founded and owns Amazon, was still a Trump supporter.

"Look, I will not speak to the president's relationship with Jeff Bezos, but I will tell you that this is certainly a hostile and political action by Amazon," she reiterated.

Temu, Shein tariffs

Meanwhile:

Temu, a popular Chinese e-commerce giant, has implemented an "import charge" for some products sold to customers in the U.S. amid Trump's tariff on goods shipped from China and an executive order to end a loophole on low-value imports.

A message displayed on Temu’s checkout page states that "items imported into the U.S. may be subject to import charges."

Both Temu and Shein, another popuar Chinese shopping site, said the companies would be making "price adjustments" starting at the end of April.

