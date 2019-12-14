Amazon HQ2 towers get OK from Arlington County Board

article

Amazon is set to deliver two new towers to Pentagon City after getting zoning approval Saturday from the Arlington County Board.

The 2.1-million-square foot project will occupy 6.2 acres in Pentagon City's Metropolitan Park. The development will replace vacant warehouses and parking lots.

The plans call for two 22-ystory towers along South Eads Street, as well as a new public park. Amazon is also contributing $20 million to the county's affordable housing fund.

"This project is extraordinary in many respects," Arlington County Board Chair Christian Dorsey said in a statement. "It will bring us significantly closer to fulfilling the community’s vision of Pentagon City as an urban neighborhood with a better balance of office, residential and retail development, more and better public spaces, and more and better access for pedestrians and cyclists.”

A map of Amazon's Metropolitan Park project in Pentagon City.

Amazon plans to eventually house thousands of employees at its HQ2 in northern Virginia. The Metropolitan Park project would be its first new construction in the area. The tech giant is currently leasing office space in nearby Crystal City.