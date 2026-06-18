White House UFC Freedom 250 attack plot: Alleged ringleader was in US illegally, DHS says

The Brief Alvarez was in the country illegally after overstaying a visa, report says. Investigators say he planned the alleged attack. Five co‑conspirators have been arrested in the alleged plot.



Federal officials say Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez, identified in court documents as the alleged ringleader of a plot to attack the White House UFC event this past weekend, was in the country illegally after overstaying a visa, according to information from Fox News Digital.

What we know:

According to Homeland Security information in the documents, Alvarez came to the United States as a child and received deportation relief through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in 2014 after failing to leave when his B2 visa expired in 2001.

Five co‑conspirators have been arrested this month in what investigators describe as a plan to use explosive‑laden drones to force an evacuation from the event, followed by sniper fire aimed at the fleeing crowd. Federal authorities say Alvarez was responsible for planning, organizing and directing the planned attack.

RELATED: 5 accused in alleged drone and sniper plot targeting White House UFC event

Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez (Homeland Security / @DHSgov)

Court records identified Alvarez as a foreign national after he consented to consular notification following his arrest this weekend, though the documents did not specify his immigration status or country of origin.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged a detainer for him following his arrest by the FBI in Omaha, Nebraska, on the day of the event.

The White House and FBI declined to comment on the whereabouts of others involved in the group chat linked to the plot, directing inquiries to a Justice Department press release.

In a statement, DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said Alvarez "should never have been allowed in our country" and called him the ringleader of a failed attack targeting the UFC Freedom 250 event. She said he will face justice and be removed from the country.

Investigators say the group also discussed a second phase in which they would storm the White House gate. According to federal documents, the plotters cited grievances including government corruption, the handling of the Epstein files, water use at data centers and the influence of Israel over domestic politics.

UFC Freedom 250 fight from the Washington Monument, on Sunday, June 14, 2026, on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Patrick B. Ruddy).

RELATED: At least 3 suspects ID’d in alleged drone attack plot to attack UFC event at White House: FOX News

According to the Department of Justice, Alvarez used the name "Shepherd" in a group chat dedicated to planning the attack and allegedly responded "as many and as deadly as we can get" when asked about making drones with explosives. Investigators say he claimed to have a working drone.

Officials have identified 23 people connected to the alleged terror planning network, though only five arrests have been announced. It remains unclear why the UFC event proceeded with many of the individuals still at large.

The State Department did not respond to questions from Fox News Digital about whether Alvarez’s DACA status would be revoked if he is convicted. Each defendant faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted, with an additional five‑years for planning violence on White House grounds.

Vice President JD Vance said Tuesday that the alleged plans were "not that advanced," noting the plot was relatively undeveloped and that none of the suspects were in Washington, D.C. during the event.

UFC Freedom 250 fight from the Washington Monument, on Sunday, June 14, 2026, on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Patrick B. Ruddy).

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a Justice Department statement that federal authorities acted quickly to disrupt the plan, saying they will continue to take aggressive action against those who incite or plan violence.

UFC CEO Dana White said multiple threats were made against the event, calling such incidents "normal stuff" for high‑profile gatherings.

President Donald Trump has faced a series of security threats since being wounded in an attempted assassination at a 2024 campaign rally in Pennsylvania, including a second attempt at his Florida golf club, an alleged Iran‑linked murder‑for‑hire plot, an armed man rushing the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and numerous threats from other individuals.