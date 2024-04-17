All Things Go Music Festival: Lineup, dates, tickets and everything else you need to know
COLUMBIA, Md. - The All Things Go Music Festival has announced details about its 2024 lineup as it gets ready to celebrate its tenth year with a two-day show at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia.
The show will happen Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29 and will feature over 35 artists.
The presale for tickets starts Thursday, April 18 at 10 a.m. but you must register to have access. General online ticket sales begin April 19at 10 a.m.
"All Things Go is turning 10 and we’re pulling out all the stops," the festival’s website said. "Get ready for 36 artists, multiple stages, 1 Boomfy, plus special surprises all weekend long. Besties, let’s make some memories."
The festival’s website links fans with nearby places they can stay. Parking is free at the Merriweather Post Pavilion. Concertgoers can reserve their parking spots online.
For out-of-towners flying in, BWI Marshall Airport is the closest to Columbia, at only about 20 minutes away. The festival grounds will also feature food, beverages, art, fashion, and craft beers.
Register for All Things Go Presale tickets here
Saturday, Sept. 28 All Things Go Single Ticket Info
General Admission tickets start at $119, Pavilion and Lawn seats start at $175, VIP tickets begin at $225, and VIP Super Suite starts at $595.
Sunday, Sept. 29 All Things Go Single Ticket Info
General Admission tickets start at $119, Pavilion and Lawn seats start at $175, VIP tickets begin at $225, and VIP Super Suite starts at $595.
All Things Go Two-Day Tickets
General Admission tickets start at $199, Pavilion and Lawn seats start at $295, VIP tickets begin at $420. You can also register for payment plans starting at $33.50.
Janelle Monáe performs onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. The singer will perform in a livestreamed concert on April 29.(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Full All Things Go Music Festival Lineup for Saturday, Sept. 28
Laufey with the Kennedy Center Orchestra
Bleachers
Janelle Monáe
Remi Wolf
Ethel Cain
Julien Baker
Michael Kiwanuka
Maisie Peters
Briston Maroney
Sammy Rae & the Friends
Mannequin Pussy
Indigo De Souza
Grentperez
Rachel Chinouriri
Wasia Project
Annie DiRusso
Allison Ponthier
Oliver Malcolm
Full All Things Go Music Festival Lineup for Sunday, Sept. 29
Hozier
Reneé Rapp
Conan Gray
Chappell Roan
Maren Morris
The Japanese House
Holly Humberstone
David Kushner
Del Water Gap
Flipturn
Soccer Mommy
Medium Build
Blondshell
Lola Young
Infinity Song
Towa Bird
Sadurn
Abby Roberts