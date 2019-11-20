Expand / Collapse search

All clear given after police investigate reports of suspicious package outside Longworth House Office Building

Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - An all clear was given after U.S. Capitol Police  responded to reports of a suspicious package at the South Capitol Street entrance of the Longworth House Office Building. The building is just south of the U.S. Capitol.

According to FOX's Chad Pergram, staff and other personnel were directed to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported. The incident was cleared around 8:20 a.m.