Alexandria school closed due to potential lead exposure; Parents urged to get kids tested

A school closure in Alexandria has caused concern among parents after potential lead exposure was detected at Naomi L. Brooks Elementary School.

The school remains closed while health officials work to address the issue.

Administrators are meeting with families, faculty, and staff to provide updates and share available resources.

The Virginia Department of Health and the Alexandria Health Department have scheduled a webinar for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. to answer questions and provide critical health information. The meeting will be held via Zoom, and health leaders are strongly encouraging students, staff, and their families to attend.

According to the Alexandria Health Department, students and staff should get their blood lead levels tested.

"We understand the concern and anxiety within our community regarding potential lead exposure," said the Alexandria Health Department. They also confirmed they will provide resources for testing and continue to work with Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) to address health and safety concerns.

The closure follows the discovery of possible lead contamination during a window replacement project at the school. Naomi L. Brooks Elementary has been closed since last Monday, and students are receiving virtual instruction while the building undergoes cleaning and lead remediation efforts.

According to ACPS, the school will remain closed throughout the week.

ACPS confirmed the cleaning process is underway, with plans to conduct clearance testing once remediation efforts are complete. The school will reopen only after test results confirm that the lead-containing dust has been removed to safe levels.

Dr. Christina Johns, senior medical advisor at PM Pediatric Care, emphasized the dangers of lead exposure, especially for children. "There’s no safe amount of lead in the blood of a human being," Dr. Johns told FOX 5.

Christine Padovan, toxicologist and founder of Paladina International, offered some advice to parents. "Yes, lead toxicity can be addressed," she said, adding that supplements like reduced glutathione may help.

ACPS has provided emergency learning activities for students during the closure, with materials available in multiple languages to ensure continued instruction.

Parents are encouraged to monitor their children’s health and consult with healthcare providers about lead testing.