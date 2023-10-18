Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested for impersonating police officer in Alexandria, police say

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Police have arrested and charged an adult man with brandishing a firearm and impersonation of law enforcement in Alexandria.

The suspect has been identified as Norman Hollins. According to police, Hollins was arrested on September 21 after he impersonated an officer on September 8 in the 2800 block of Park Center Drive. 

He was arrested and released the same day on a $3500 unsecured bond.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. 

