The Brief Alexandria was named the No. 2 small city in the U.S. in Condé Nast Traveler's annual Readers' Choice Awards list. Charleston, South Carolina was ranked the top small city in the country; Chicago was the No. 1 big city. Nearly 800,000 people voted for their favorite cities in the U.S.



It may sit in the shadow of our nation's capital, but most of us in the DMV know just how great Alexandria is. Apparently, much of the rest of the country agrees. But, it's not number one, at least according to the readers of one travel magazine.

NYC is the 4th best big city in the U.S.

What we know:

Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards this week, including the Top 10 Small Cities in the U.S.

Alexandria was named the second-best small city in the U.S., according to their readers, behind only Charleston, South Carolina.

Readers also ranked their top 10 big cities. Chicago scored that top spot for the 10th straight year. San Francisco, Boston, New York and Milwaukee rounded out the top five.

Nearly 800,000 people cast their votes in this year's rankings, according to the magazine.

What they're saying:

The magazine said that while "Washingtonians are all in on the secret" that Alexandria is awesome, "it's no surprise the rest of the world is catching."

According to Condé Nast Traveler, readers highlighted places like Old Town and King Street, as well as our arts and food scene.

"Most folks start to imagine moving there immediately after setting foot in Old Town, once they’ve strolled the red-brick sidewalks, clocking street after street of perfectly preserved rowhouses from the 18th and 19th centuries," Condé Nast Traveler wrote in their rankings.

Featured article

The best cities in the U.S., ranked

By the numbers:

Here's the full list of Condé Nast Traveler's Top 10 Small Cities in the U.S.:

Charleston, SC Alexandria, VA Santa Fe, NM Greenville, SC Santa Barbara, CA Lexington, KY Savannah, GA Healdsburg, CA San Juan, PR St. Augustine, FL

Readers also voted for their favorite big cities in the country. Here are the ones that made the list:

Chicago, IL San Francisco, CA Boston, MA New York, NY Milwaukee, WI Oakland, CA Portland, OR Nashville, TN New Orleans, LA San Diego, CA