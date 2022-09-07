Alexandria man sentenced to 36 years in prison for sexual abuse, rape of minor

An Alexandria man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison for sexual abuse and rape of a minor who was a victim for nearly two years.

Hector Rojo, 27, was sentenced to 36 years for one count of sex abuse of a minor, two counts of second-degree rape and other lesser charges.

Anne Arundel County Police received a report from a relative of a minor victim on Oct. 22, 2020, saying a family acquaintance inappropriately touched the victim.

During an interview with police, the minor victim said Rojo moved into their home and began to abuse the victim by inappropriately touching them. This offense eventually progressed to the more serious offense of rape.

The victim suffered the abuse for nearly two years, officials say.

"As adults, we have to be very cautious of individuals we bring into our homes and allow around children. We must also tell kids that they are in charge of their bodies so that they know when predatory adults are attempting to exploit them. Encouraging children to tell a trusted adult when something doesn’t seem right is the best way to protect our children from this kind of abuse," said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. "Reporting abuse is never easy and is even more confusing to a child when the perpetrator is someone they know. It’s because of the bravery of this child, first in telling her parents, and then later by testifying in court, that this defendant will be serving a lengthy prison sentence. If you know someone who is a victim of sexual abuse, please encourage them to tell someone or call the Sexual Assault Crisis Center and Hotline at 410-222-6800."