Alexandria homeowners left in the dark for days as power outage continues

A community in Alexandria is in the dark since more than a dozen homes have been without power since last Friday.

Homeowners FOX 5 spoke to are demanding answers.

Several of them said around a dozen townhomes lost power on the 2300 block of Stella Place in Alexandria during last Friday’s pop-up thunderstorm. They claim it knocked out a breaker switch.

One homeowner told FOX 5 that Dominion Energy told her it would be fixed Monday. But residents are still in the dark. Some are staying in hotels, others with relatives.

FOX 5 spoke with Dominion Energy and a spokesperson tells us the property owner, Lennar, has "defective equipment" called a "breaker" or a "main switch."

Dominion says an electrician that works for Lennar told them they got the new replacement equipment and the electricians will replace it Tuesday. It is not Dominion-owned equipment.

Dominion will come out to the neighborhood, and cut the electricity that goes to the breaker, which will allow the electrician to replace the part.

"I’m feeling very tired. You know, I’m feeling very hot. I’m just exhausted," said Arielle Gordon a homeowner in the area. "We don’t have any fresh food anymore. Our dog is without AC you know, and the nights are really hot. I’m just tired of making phone calls.

Kya Thrasher's home has also been affected by the outages.

Thrasher told FOX 5 she's felt "incredibly frustrated, really tired, and exhausted," since Friday. "Mostly, we’ve spent the past four days having to call various numbers to not get answers."

FOX 5 has emailed Lennar, called, and left a message with the electrician. We’re waiting for officials to get back to us.

Meanwhile, people who live in the community want their power back on so that they can move back into their homes, refrigerate their food, and get some AC.