Alexandria electrical fire ruled accidental after tractor trailer struck service drop, officials say
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Officials say an electrical fire that spread to dumpsters, a vehicle and wooden fencing in Alexandria was ruled accidental after a tractor‑trailer making a delivery to a Harris Teeter store struck a service drop, pulling the lines away from the building.
The incident happened Tuesday behind the Foxchase Shopping Center.
Alexandria electrical fire ruled accidental after service drop struck by tractor trailer: officials (Alexandria Fire Department)
Damaged, energized lines began arcing and ignited nearby combustibles, spreading the fire to multiple dumpsters, a vehicle and fencing.
Fire suppression efforts were delayed about an hour while the power company worked to de‑energize the lines. No injuries were reported, and no buildings sustained fire damage.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Alexandria Fire Department.