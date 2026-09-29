Alexandria City Hall renovation project remains on schedule despite unexpected asbestos cleanup

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Alexandria City Hall Construction

The Brief The Alexandria City Hall building is set to open in Fall 2028 following a major renovation project. The project remains on schedule despite the discovery of additional asbestos. The renovation project costs $152 million, including the asbestos clean-up.



The City Hall renovation project in Alexandria is still on schedule despite the discovery of additional asbestos.

What we know:

Alexandria Mayor Aliyah Gaskins said extra money had to be used to cover the cost of cleanup after more asbestos was found than originally known.

Despite the cleanup, the renovated City Hall building is set to open in Fall 2028.

"One challenge that we face is about ten weeks ago, we noticed that there was a lot more asbestos than we originally anticipated, and so we've had to use the majority of the contingency for this project in order to do additional remediation," Mayor Gaskins said. "But we're still we're still on schedule."

The renovations will include a new interior, an open floor plan, gathering areas and a small splash park to replace the historic fountain.

Mayor Gaskins said the goal is to make City Hall more accessible. FOX 5 has learned that means making everything level with the street.

The mayor said the two-year remodel is not a full gut, but it’s close.

What they're saying:

"They’re spending a lot; it’s a waste of money," one resident told FOX 5.

"I think it’s worth it," another resident said. "I like to see the progress. I’ve been here 20 years, and I’m generally for it."

The cost of the project is $152 million, including the asbestos remediation.