Alexander Adams sentenced in DC court for brutal 2022 attack on elderly couple

A D.C. man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the brutal 2022 attack on an elderly couple outside of a Giant grocery store in Northwest.

Alexander Adams, 35, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 26 after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated assault of a senior citizen in December.

Adams has been in custody since Feb. 24, 2022 when he was arrested for beating then 78-year-old John Hopkins and then 79-year-old Claudia Hopkins.

According to police, Adams approached the couple in the parking lot of a Giant in the 3700 block of Newark Street in Northwest D.C., and asked them for $5.

When John Hopkins handed over $1, prosecutors say Adams screamed, "That is not enough!" and began attacking the couple.

He punched John Hopkins causing the elderly man to fall over. He suffered cuts to his mouth and face.

Adams then began beating Claudia Hopkins all over her head and body with her husband’s wooden cane. She also fell and slammed her head on the concrete.

D.C. Fire and EMS who were nearby saw the attack happening and jumped into action, immediately taking Claudia to the hospital.

She was left with numerous injuries following the attack, including a concussion, a brain bleed, swelling on the brain, altered mental state and cognitive deficits. She still suffers from severe cognitive decline to this day and will likely never recover, prosecutors say.

Adams was able to flee the scene that night and court documents revealed that he later assaulted two more victims in the 3200 block of Wisconsin Avenue when they wouldn't give him a cigarette.

After a brief struggle, police apprehended Adams later that night in front of the Chancery Apartments on Wisconsin Avenue. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Adams will spend a total of 96 months behind bars followed by three years of supervised release.