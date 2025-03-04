The Brief Rep. Al Green was asked to leave the chamber just minutes into President Trump’s address to Congress Tuesday night. Green exited to the sound of Republicans cheering.



House Speaker Mike Johnson instructed the House Sergeant of Arms to remove Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, for disturbing Trump’s speech.

Green exited with the Sergeant of Arms to the sound of Republicans cheering.

Who is Al Green?

The backstory:

Green, 77, is a liberal Democrat from Texas and has long been critical of Trump and his policies.

He previously led an impeachment effort against Trump during his first presidential term.

Why did Al Green get removed?

What they're saying:

"The presidential election of Nov. 5 was a mandate like has not been seen in many decades," Trump said as he began his speech.

"You have no mandate," Democratic Rep. Al Green countered.

Republicans quickly jumped to their feet with chants of "USA! USA!"

Green was then removed from the House chamber.

Republican members cheered at his removal, shouting "Get out!" and "Goodbye!" at the lawmaker. Green shouted, "You have no mandate to cut Medicaid!" at Trump before police escorted him from the chamber.

