Airline catering workers plan sit-in at Reagan National Airport for Thanksgiving rush

Airline catering workers are hoping to call attention to low wages and health care expenses this evening when they hold a sit-in at Reagan National Airport this evening.

The workers hope to take advantage of the crowds associated with one of the busiest travel days of the year when they hold the demonstration.

Organizers say picketing will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the sit-in at 6 p.m.

They say the demonstration is the latest in a series waged by airline catering workers at American airports, for whom wages are as low as $12.15 an hour.

