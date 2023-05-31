AI-powered system can inspect a car in seconds using bomb detecting tech

This is what you call speedy service.

UVeye is a new system that uses artificial intelligence to perform multi-point vehicle inspections in seconds, saving hours of work compared to traditional methods.

"It’s kind of like an MRI for your car," UVeye Chief Marketing Officer Yaron Saghiv told Fox News Digital .

AI-POWERED ROBOTIRE CAN CHANGE 4 TIRES TWICE AS FAST AS A HUMAN

The technology uses computer vision and deep learning originally developed in Israel as a security system that could scan below vehicles for explosive devices and other smuggled items.

AI-POWERED ROBOTIRE CAN CHANGE 4 TIRES TWICE AS FAST AS A HUMAN The technology uses computer vision and deep learning originally developed in Israel as a security system that could scan below vehicles for explosive devices and other smuggled items.

"What happened was that instead of bombs and guns and drug bags, we started finding oil leaks, so we understood there was something much bigger here," Saghiv said.

Its capabilities were expanded to look for things like broken components, missing parts and scratches.

It covers 70% of a standard multi-point inspection as the vehicle is driven through the scanner at up to 20 mph and issues a report within three to 10 seconds.

The system can complete an inspection in seconds. (UVeye)

"We have an algorithm, an AI brain that has seen millions of vehicles already, and it knows how to predict and reconstruct the areas of a car and recognize issues," Saghiv said.

"It’s AI, like everybody talks about, but it’s also practical and applied to something that touches us all."

It is make-and-model agnostic and has proven to be 95% accurate.

UVeye is able to determine the tread depth on a tire. (UVeye)

It can also check the tread depth of tires and looks for uneven wear, which suggests the steering is out of alignment.

It will even determine how old the tires are by reading the writing on the sidewall and note if they’re past their recommended life expectancy and need to be replaced.

It can also check the tread depth of tires and looks for uneven wear, which suggests the steering is out of alignment. It will even determine how old the tires are by reading the writing on the sidewall and note if they’re past their recommended life Expand

General Motors and CarMax both took part in a recent $100 million funding round that’s helping to back a new manufacturing facility in Indianapolis, where the systems can be mass-produced.

General Motors alone has over 4,000 dealers in the U.S. that could potentially add a UVeye station.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

"The UVeye system allows our dealers to provide enhanced customer experience by sharing real-time, precise and transparent information. In turn, this has built stronger trust with our customers and allowed our dealers to guide timely repairs to keep our customers safely on the road." Dave Marsh, GM Customer Care and Aftersales executive director, sales and marketing, told Fox News Digital.

Over 200 GM dealers already have the system installed. (UVeye)

Along with retail service centers , the system is marketed toward wholesale car auction companies and fleet managers and costs $3,500 to $6,000 per month through a subscription.

UVeye is developing a second step that can scan the interior of a car with a 360-degree camera that’s placed between the front seats.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There’s a phone app that lets you record the sound of the engine, and you can connect a USB stick to the OBD (onboard diagnostics port) and then we can give you a complete condition report that provides a full picture," Saghiv said.

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxnews.com.