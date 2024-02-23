Adult woman found unconscious in Northeast, homicide investigation underway: police

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the discovery of an unconscious woman in Northeast.

Police responded to the area of the 1600 block of New York Avenue around 11:20 a.m. for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located an adult woman.

According to police, the woman has been pronounced dead. This incident is being investigated by the Homicide Division.

