Adult man shot in Montgomery County, suspect remains at large; police

An adult man was shot in Montgomery County, according to police, the suspect remains at large.

The Rockville City Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of N. Washington Street on April 10, around 10:55 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located an adult man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Police say the suspect, who fled the area on foot, was described as an African American man with a dark beard wearing a gray shirt and light-colored pants. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released at the scene by Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel.

According to police, there is no active threat to the community. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police.