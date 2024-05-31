Gallaudet University named most dangerous campus in America: report

article

A recent study has named Gallaudet University as the most dangerous campus in America.

According to data obtained by the Parrish Law Firm from Campus Safety, the D.C.-based university for the deaf and hard of hearing topped the list with a staggering 1,110 incidents per 1,000 students.

The study analyzed various factors, including hate crimes, criminal offenses, and categories under the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) reported between 2018 and 2022.

It took into account campuses of different sizes by converting the raw data into the number of incidents reported per 1,000 students. They ultimately determined the rankings based on the highest total number of incidents per 1,000 students.

Among the 1,110 incidents near Gallaudet's campus, 282 were VAWA offenses, which include serious crimes such as domestic violence and stalking.

The university also reported 30 hate crimes, including property vandalism, robbery, and sex offenses.

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 06: Fowler Hall, Gallaudet University, located between 6th and 9th St., NE, Washington, D.C. (Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images) Expand

"It’s shocking to see the high levels of crime occurring on campuses across America, particularly the high rates of violent offenses," said Jim Parrish, founder and attorney at the Parrish Law Firm. "Student safety should be a top priority for academic institutions. This study proves that more effective measures should be implemented to reduce the amount of crime occurring on campus."

Four New York schools were featured in the top 10 rankings, including Hobart and William Smith College, Union College, St. John's University, and St. Bonaventure University.

Check out the top 10 most dangerous campuses in America below: