Ocala Paddock Mall Shooting: Person of interest sought after man killed, woman hurt in shooting

A man is dead and a woman was hurt after a shooting Saturday inside the Paddock Mall in Ocala, Florida – two days before Christmas Day, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Police responded to reports of an "active shooting situation" around 3:40 p.m. Saturday after 911 calls reported multiple shots fired at the mall. Police later said it was not an active shooter situation, but appeared to be a targeted shooting that happened in a "common area" inside the mall.

What we know about the victims in the Florida mall shooting

A man – later identified as 40-year-old David Nathaniel Barron – was found dead inside the mall. A woman was found with a gunshot wound to her leg and taken to the hospital with what police described as a non-life-threatening injury.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and we are committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice," police said in social media updates.

Others were injured during the chaos after the shooting erupted, police said.

What we know about the alleged suspect in the Florida mall shooting

At a Saturday evening press conference, police said the suspected shooter ran away from the mall. He was described as a Black male, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and had a black mask partially covering his face.

‘Person of interest’ sought in deadly Florida mall shooting

Early Sunday morning, police released a photo collage of a "person of interest" in the wake of the deadly shooting, and asked the public for its help to identify him.

The photos appeared to show a man wearing a red hat, black hoodie, and black pants.

"If you recognize this person, please call Detective Boyer at 352-369-7000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County by calling 352-368-STOP (7867) or **TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com.."

Police also asked anyone who happened to be inside the mall at the time of the shooting and has photos or videos to email those to MediaRelations@ocalapd.org or text them to 352-656-6137.

Is Paddock Mall open?

Early Sunday morning, Paddock Mall announced on its social media accounts that it would be closed on Sunday, Christmas Eve, and Monday, Christmas Day.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts are with all those involved. The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority. We are working closely with the Ocala Police Department as they investigate this incident," a spokesperson for wpg, owner of Paddock Mall, said in a statement Sunday morning.

The mall's parking lot reopened late Saturday so people could get their vehicles following the shooting, Ocala police said.

Ocala is about an hour and a half north of Orlando.