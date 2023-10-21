Abandoned vehicle found as manhunt continues for suspected gunman in Hagerstown judge's fatal shooting

The Washington County Sheriff's Office have located the vehicle belonging to the man suspected of fatally shooting a Hagerstown judge this week. The whereabouts of the suspected gunman still remain unknown.

Officials confirmed during a press conference that a resident discovered the vehicle in a wooded and remote area around 11 a.m. and alerted police.

"We're going to catch this guy, it's just a matter of time," officials say.

Officials told FOX 5 that it is a possibility that the suspect is not in the area but still need to finish a thorough search first before they can confirm. According to officials, the community is not at risk.

Police say the silver 2009 Mercedes GL450, with Maryland registration plates 4EH0408 was located in the Williamsport area. Anyone with any information on about Pedro Argote’s whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 240-313-2100.

During a press conference Friday afternoon, Sheriff Brian Albert said Judge Wilkinson’s wife and son were home at the time of the shooting. According to officials, the attack was targeted.

52-year-old Judge Andrew F. Wilkinson adjudicated a divorce case earlier in the day Thursday involving the suspect, but Argote was not in attendance. Wilkinson was an associate judge with the Washington County Circuit Court since 2020.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.