AAA worker struck, killed on Prince George’s County highway while refueling vehicle
BOWIE, Md. - Authorities say a AAA worker was struck and killed late Tuesday night in Prince George's County while refueling a vehicle on the side of the highway.
The incident happened shortly after 11:15 p.m. along westbound Route 50 in the area of Collington Road in Bowie.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Officers say AAA worker Anthony Okozi, 69, of Upper Marlboro, was providing fuel to a disabled motorist on the shoulder of the highway when he was struck by the driver of a Jeep heading westbound on Route 50.
Investigators say Okozi was pronounced dead at the scene. He was using emergency yellow strobe lights and traffic cones and was wearing a reflective vest at the time of the crash.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE
The driver of the Jeep, 21-year-old Joseph Anderson of Rockville, faces charges.
The investigation is continuing at this time.