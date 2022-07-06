AAA worker struck, killed on Prince George’s County highway while refueling vehicle

Authorities say a AAA worker was struck and killed late Tuesday night in Prince George's County while refueling a vehicle on the side of the highway.

The incident happened shortly after 11:15 p.m. along westbound Route 50 in the area of Collington Road in Bowie.

Officers say AAA worker Anthony Okozi, 69, of Upper Marlboro, was providing fuel to a disabled motorist on the shoulder of the highway when he was struck by the driver of a Jeep heading westbound on Route 50.

Investigators say Okozi was pronounced dead at the scene. He was using emergency yellow strobe lights and traffic cones and was wearing a reflective vest at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Jeep, 21-year-old Joseph Anderson of Rockville, faces charges.

The investigation is continuing at this time.