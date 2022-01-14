73-year-old retired DC police officer missing; police asking for public's help

The Bowie Police Department is searching for a 73-year-old retired District of Columbia Sergeant who went missing Thursday.

The Department has issued a silver alert as they look for Jerome Cecil Gray, who was last seen leaving his residence near Enfield Chase Court in Bowie, Maryland. Gray was driving a silver/gray 2014 Dodge Caravan with the license plate: GA2290.

Authorities say Mr. Gray suffers from cognitive impairment and possible onset of Alzheimer's Disorder, as well as atrial fibrillation, diabetes and high blood pressure.

He was last seen wearing a black Phillies team jacket with blue accents along the sleeves, a navy blue Nationals’ baseball cap and jeans with Negro League patches. He is a 5'10" black male who weighs 191 lbs.

Gray served on the District's police force for 26 years.



Anyone with information concerning Mr. Gray's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Stevens #062 at 240-544-5737 or 240-544-5700.

