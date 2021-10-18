Search continues for 29-year-old missing woman from Southeast DC since September, police say

Authorities are continuing their search for a woman missing from Southeast D.C. since September 30.

Officers say 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown was last seen in the 200 block of 36th Street, Southeast, on Thursday, September 30.

Cheyenne Brown (DC Police)

Police say Cheyenne is 5-feet-two-inches tall, 130 pounds with black and red deadlock hair and dark brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy Washington ‘Redskins’ hoodie with black floral leggings and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.