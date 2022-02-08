95% of adults in Maryland vaccinated against COVID-19: Hogan

Governor Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that 95% of adults in Maryland have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The numbers come from official CDC data.

"While we will continue to work to reach that last 5% of adults, we are just as focused on getting more Marylanders boosted to maximize protection against the virus and its variants," Governor Hogan said in a statement.

Maryland has administered more than 11.1 million COVID-19 vaccines -- including nearly 2.1 million booster shots.

The state is reporting substantial declines in all key health metrics, according to Hogan. Hospitalizations have dropped to 1,111 since last month’s high of nearly 3,500 for an overall decline of 67%. The COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 5.81% after peaking at nearly 30% last month for a decline of 80%.

Anyone who needs a vaccine can visit covidvax.maryland.gov online or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

The governor has declared Feb. 7 - 13 Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week in Maryland.