94-year-old grandma recovers from COVID-19 in time for milestone birthday

After two weeks of COVID-19 treatment at Emory University Hospital, 94-year-old Jean Yancy could hardly wait for the good news from her doctors.

"When they said I could go home, I said, 'Ohhhh, Hallelujah!'," she told FOX 5.

COVID-19 survivor Jean Yancy, 94, is recovering with her family and getting ready to celebrate her 95th birthday (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta).

Yancy's daughters told FOX 5 their mother contracted the coronavirus at the DeKalb County assisted living center she's called home for five years.

"They were following all of the CDC guidelines and they were doing a wonderful job. But sometimes, no matter what you do, you can get sick," said Yancy's daughter Dotty Bonds.

PASTOR SURVIVES COVID-19, CREDITS FAITH

COVID-19 survivor Jean Yancy, 94, with her daughters (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta).

Advertisement

Yancy told FOX 5 that the time in isolation was difficult, but credited Emory nurses for helping her pull through the ordeal.

"When I first started feeling bad, I thought I was gonna die. I couldn't breathe. I couldn't see anything. I was in another world," she said "I feel pretty good. Those dark days are gone.”

RESTAURANT OWNER SELLS CAR TO HAVE ENOUGH MONEY TO PAY EMPLOYEES

Ms. Yancy went from her nurses' care in Atlanta to her daughters' care in Canton--where she plans to stay for while and celebrate her 95th birthday on Friday, April 25.

"She told us she wants a vodka tonic for her birthday and she's gonna get one. It may be a little bitty one, but she's gonna get one," Bonds told FOX 5.

COVID-19 survivor Jean Yancy, 94, with her daughter (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta).

And Ms. Yancy has some simple words of wisdom for the thousands of other Georgians still fighting the deadly virus.

"I would say they know there is hope at the end of the tunnel and you just have to fight it and you just can't give up, believe me," Yancy said with her daughters at her side Monday.

COVID-19 survivor Jean Yancy, 94, with her granddaughters (Photo: Yancy family).

MORE GOOD NEWS STORIES