91-year-old DC area veteran recalls times of war

A local veteran with a military career spanning three wars is remembering his time serving his country.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke with 91-year-old Harry Miller, a veteran of World War II, Korea and the Vietnam War.

91-year-old Harry Miller, a veteran of World War II, Korea and the Vietnam War.

Miller joined the military at age 15 and at 16-year-old he was fighting in the Battle of the Bulge. He was among the first Americans to visit Dachau, the Nazi concentration camp in Germany.

He has lived at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in DC for the past seven years since his wife Helen died and has developed a special place in his heart for the World War II Memorial.