88-year-old missing Howard County man located

UPDATE: Police say William Coe Tuder returned home unharmed.

A previous version of the story appears below:

A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly man missing from Howard County.

Authorities say 88-year-old William Coe Tuder was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Monday at his home in Ellicott City.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police say he was driving his vehicle -- a blue 2002 Ford Windstar van with tags MD/5DS3896 -- to an event in Glen Burnie when he was last seen. It is unclear whether he made it to the location.

A family member contacted police when he did not return home Monday evening. Officers say he does not have a cell phone and has age-related health issues.

Police describe William as a white male, 5-feet-10-inches tall, 175 pounds with gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red flannel shirt, and a black baseball cap.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.