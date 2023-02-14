83-year-old woman assaulted with hatchet; suspect arrested

Police made an arrest Tuesday in the assault of an 83-year-old woman in Laurel.

Tuesday morning, police arrested 54-year-old, Wendy Yvette Shabazz for First Degree Assault.

Police say the victim, an 83-year-old woman, drove to the Laurel Police Station where she told officers she was struck multiple times with a hatchet on the 30 block of Orchard Towne Court. She was able to escape and drive to the police station, where she was then transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, Shabazz was located and arrested, and the hatchet was recovered.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and ask for anyone with information to call 301-498-0092.