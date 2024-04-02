82-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in January hit-and-run; police identify driver

An 82-year-old man has died from injuries sustained in a January hit-and-run in Prince George’s County, police say.

On Jan. 25, PG County police officers arrived on scene in the area of Annapolis Road and 68th Avenue where Landover Hills police were investigating a hit-and-run crash. He died from his injuries on March 30.

The preliminary investigation revealed the involved driver struck the pedestrian as he was trying to cross the roadway. The driver did not remain on the scene but has since been identified.