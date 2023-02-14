81-year-old woman assaulted, carjacked in Alexandria

Authorities in Fairfax County say a man is under arrest and faces charges after an 81-year-old woman was assaulted and carjacked Saturday night in Alexandria.

The attack happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 7600 block of Richmond Highway.

Officers say the man assaulted the woman, stole property from her and drove away in her van. The vehicle was later found wrecked after a crash in the 2200 block of Beacon Hill Road.

Officials say K9 units and the Fairfax County police helicopter were used to track down the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Terrell Hardy of Maryland. He has been charged with carjacking and two counts of hit-and-run.

A second suspect remains on the loose. No weapons were used in the crime.

The woman was treated for minor injuries at the scene. The investigation is continuing.