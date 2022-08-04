8-year-old shooting victim dies after being found in basement in Baltimore County

An 8-year-old shooting victim has died after being found in a basement by Baltimore County Police.

Officers responded to the 6300 block of Sherwood Road around 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday night for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, they discovered an 8-year-old shooting victim in the basement of the home critically injured. Medics transported the child to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

While homicide detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident, the circumstances of this incident remain under investigation.

