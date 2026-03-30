The Brief Police are searching for suspects in a March 14 Navy Yard robbery. Two minors were assaulted and robbed near First and M Streets. The same night saw large teen crowds, shots fired and two arrests.



D.C. police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects linked to a robbery during a large teen gathering in Navy Yard earlier this month.

Investigators released images of two suspects wanted in the robbery that happened just before 10 p.m. on March 14. Police say multiple attackers assaulted two minors near First and M Streets, stealing their phone and other personal belongings. The victims were treated for minor injuries.

RELATED: 2 teens robbed in Navy Yard; police seek suspects

What we know:

That same night, crowds of teens swelled to nearly 200 in the neighborhood, creating chaotic scenes captured on video, Umeh said. In a separate incident, shots were fired. Police arrested two teens and recovered two guns.

The District has since increased patrols and put juvenile curfew zones in place in addition to the citywide curfew for minors.

Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The D.C. Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday to decide whether to extend the curfews.

READ MORE: DC sets juvenile curfew zones in Navy Yard, U Street corridor this weekend

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC police search for suspects in robbery tied to Navy Yard teen takeover