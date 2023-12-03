8 hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash in Howard County, officials say

A multi-vehicle crash in Howard County sent eight people to the hospital Sunday afternoon, officials say.

Route 29 South at Maryland mile marker 108, about two miles away from The Mall in Columbia, was shut down for hours as police continued to investigate the three-car collision.

FOX 5 is told the injuries ranged from serious to minor.

Based on what could be seen, two of the three cars are at one part of the crash scene, with the third feet away. It’s unclear exactly when the road may reopen.

Ashley Elder and her daughter Riley Hunt didn’t see the crash, but just to give you a sense of the impact of this crash on the immediate area, they were stuck in the backups as first responders got to the scene. Eventually, police came and told them to turn around to escape.

"I’m like, someone has to be hurt, like, really badly. And when that cop was telling everyone to turn around, I’m like ‘oh, here we go,’" Hunt said.

"We probably sat there for a good 20 to 30 minutes before we were told to turn around," Elder added.

Police tell FOX 5 the cause of the crash remains under investigation but preliminarily, they say they don’t believe the crash was related to fog.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for details.