8 guns, illegal drugs seized: 27-year-old man arrested in Annapolis following shots fired call

article

The Brief Annapolis police arrested a 27-year-old man following a shots-fired investigation. Officers recovered eight firearms, including assault rifles and a sub-machine gun, along with marijuana, PCP and heroin. Police say the arrest "undoubtedly saves lives."



Annapolis police say a man has been arrested and eight guns were seized after an investigation following reports of gunshots fired on Newtowne Drive.

What we know:

According to the Annapolis Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. Detectives identified a suspect during their investigation and obtained an arrest warrant.

Early Thursday morning, around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 13, officers located and arrested Juan Ricardo Mackell, 27, without incident.

Annapolis police arrest suspect, seize eight guns and drugs after shots fired call (Annapolis Police)

8 firearms and multiple drugs were seized after a search, including:

Three assault rifles

One submachine gun

Four handguns

PCP

Heroin

Marijuana

The charges

Mackell was taken to the Anne Arundel County Central Booking facility, where he faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges tied to the illegal possession of firearms and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

"The sheer volume and type of weaponry recovered in this single operation are extremely concerning, and this arrest undoubtedly saves lives," said Chief Ed Jackson. "Our officers and detectives worked meticulously to remove eight illegal firearms and narcotics from our community."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case or other criminal activity is urged to contact Annapolis Police detectives at 410-260-3439.