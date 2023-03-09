8 DC restaurants added to 2023 Michelin Guide

The Michelin Guide is giving the D.C. region a tease of what to expect from its 2023 restaurant guide, by announcing eight new eateries being added to the list.

Michelin says it released the names of the eight new additions to let D.C. area diners know about the restaurants that are "too good to keep a secret."

The preview does not indicate if the restaurants will be given a Michelin star or a Bib Gourmand award, which highlights restaurants offing a three-course meal at a reasonable price. That information will be announced when the full 2023 guide is released later this year.

Here is a list of the eight restaurant being added in 2023, and a brief description of each from Michelin:

Bar Spero | Contemporary

"Live fire cooking informs the seasonal menu, while the 'daily card' serves up a constantly rotating array of dishes. Tender and sweet razor clams bathed in a pil pil emulsion are at their garlicky best, while Carolina gold rice studded with knobs of Jonah crab is a rich delight. The decadence continues through dessert with burnt cheesecake ice cream. Those not partaking in alcohol will appreciate a menu of house made rose geranium soda or Japanese yuzu ginger ale."

Causa | Peruvian

"Causa seats around 20 for a tasting menu that takes diners on a journey of flavors inspired by the topography of Peru. It all begins in Lima with coastal seafood, then progresses into the Andes and the Amazon. Chicha morada kombucha, made from purple corn, is a perfect partner for the Peruvian classic and namesake dish, causa, with its mashed potatoes hit with aji amarillo paste, then topped with cucumber, avocado and tuna tartare. Next, the humble bomba rice is given a luxe glow-up courtesy of uni, caviar and a criolla sauce. Dessert definitely doesn't disappoint, as in the passion fruit and mint gelato scoops piped with macambo mousse."

La Tejana | Mexican

"Quick and efficient, this simple counter serves just coffee and a handful of tacos mined from a time living in Texas. Their breakfast tacos offer a singular kind of satisfaction, each one made with a superb flour tortilla kept warm in tightly wrapped foil. Fillings include soft scrambled eggs, creamy pinto beans, queso, and meats like bacon, chorizo and even brisket. These are uncomplicated, unfussy bundles of joy that don’t take reservations or require any other kind of long-term planning."

Mandu | Korean

"Fans who miss the original can still find pointed, fiery stews and broths at this Mount Vernon location, which sports soaring ceilings and a long bar. From plump, steamed beef and pork mandu to vibrant banchan, this is homey cooking that warms the spirit. And regardless of the weather, no visit would be complete without gamjatang, a bubbling-hot soup featuring tender, bone-in pork ribs and potatoes swimming in a devilishly red broth fired up with gochugaru and perilla seeds."

New Heights | American

"Coffee-colored carpet, a tame color scheme to match and a quiet crowd do not sound like the makings of a great dinner, but under new management, the restaurant cooks with delicious confidence. The menu covers a lot of ground but does so admirably. Broccolini with black garlic Caesar dressing, crispy fried oysters with pickled cauliflower, and tempura beach mushrooms dusted in a Moroccan spice blend are enough for a meal on their own. Rack of lamb with salsa verde or halibut with coconut broth strike familiar, satisfying chords. For dessert, the pistachio ricotta cake is a sweet finale."

St. James | Caribbean

"The contemporary space with industrial touches is enlivened with vivid pops of color, while the shared plates-style menu evokes a convivial spirit. Influences hail from all over the globe, all paired with Trinidadian rum-focused cocktails. Begin with a bowl of Callaloo soup, a deep green blend of puréed spinach, chilies and coconut milk topped with lump crab meat with a great depth of flavor. Don't miss the jerk brisket, which marinates for 12 hours before it's smoked. Follow that up with the Trini-style taro dumplings in a curry sauce, but be sure to get a side of sweet plantains finished with candied ginger."

Tigerella | Italian

"The food is equally inviting, with a contemporary and seasonal menu of breads and snacks to start, followed by small plates like a tomato and peach salad, oysters or fried artichokes. From there, sandwiches or individual pizzas are on offer, but the real draw is the house made and impossible-not-to-finish pastas. Case in point? Bigoli, or thick house made noodles tossed in a tomato sauce with cultured butter, toasted onion petals and finished with a quenelle of ricotta and fresh black pepper. It's lick-the-plate good."

Opal | American

"Far from flashy, the team isn’t out to redefine a cuisine or break any culinary boundaries. Ricotta dumplings, beef tartare, a properly cooked filet of trout – these are familiar flavors handled in a confident manner. There is the occasional surprise, like the excellent lamb-stuffed pita. And for dessert, there is no escaping the tiramisu ice cream, a triumphant finale that nobody will want to share. A reasonably priced set menu appeals to those not in the mood to make any decisions."

In 2022, 24 D.C. area restaurants were given Michelin stars on the restaurant guide. The list includes The Inn at Little Washington, Jônt, minibar, Pineapples and Pearls, Albi, Bresca, Cranes, Elcielo D.C., Fiola, Gravitas, Imperfecto: The Chef's Table, Kinship, Little Pearl, Masseria, Maydan, Métier, Oyster Oyster, Reverie, Rooster & Owl, Rose's Luxury, Sushi Nakazawa, Tail Up Goat, The Dabney, Xiquet.