77-year-old man located after missing from Arlington home, police say

UPDATE: Police say Jose Iraheta-Gonzalez has been safely located.

A previous version of the story appears below:



Arlington Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 77-year-old man who was last seen in the 900 block of South Wakefield Street.

Jose Iraheta-Gonzalez is described as a 5-foot-10, 190-pound Hispanic male.

He was wearing a fedora and a white and blue sweater when he was last seen (see picture).

They say Iraheta-Gonzalez recently moved from Alexandria to Arlington and he has a history of wandering from home.

Previously, he has been found along with Columbia Pike corridor.

If you see Iraheta-Gonzalez, call (703) 558-2222.

