77 percent of DC residents feel safe from crime according to new poll

A new poll says more than three-quarters of D.C. residents feel "very" or "somewhat" safe from crime in their neighborhoods.

According to a Washington Post-Schar School poll, 77 percent of District residents feel safe in their neighborhoods, up from 69 percent in 2022.

In the D.C. suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, residents feel even safer. 86 percent of people in Maryland suburbs and 94 percent of people in Northern Virginia say they feel safe in their neighborhoods, according to the poll.

The numbers come as the District sees an increase in property crime, particularly in car thefts. 48 percent of D.C. residents are "very concerned" about carjackings, according to the poll.