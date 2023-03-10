Expand / Collapse search

77 percent of DC residents feel safe from crime according to new poll

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

DC AG on chronic crime: 'There are no short-term answers'

D.C.'s new Attorney General Brian Schwalb testified for the first time in front of the D.C. Council Wednesday. The AG told FOX 5's Shirin Rajaee after the hearing that when it comes to crime, there are no "short-term answers." Schwalb also said he wants to keep young kids away from the criminal justice system.

WASHINGTON - A new poll says more than three-quarters of D.C. residents feel "very" or "somewhat" safe from crime in their neighborhoods. 

According to a Washington Post-Schar School poll, 77 percent of District residents feel safe in their neighborhoods, up from 69 percent in 2022. 

In the D.C. suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, residents feel even safer. 86 percent of people in Maryland suburbs and 94 percent of people in Northern Virginia say they feel safe in their neighborhoods, according to the poll. 

The numbers come as the District sees an increase in property crime, particularly in car thefts. 48 percent of D.C. residents are "very concerned" about carjackings, according to the poll. 

Related

DC offers free steering wheel locks after 'social media challenge' causes uptick in car thefts
article

DC offers free steering wheel locks after 'social media challenge' causes uptick in car thefts

Officials in D.C. are giving out free steering wheel locks to help Kia and Hyundai owners who are concerned over the recent rise in thefts of these types of cars using a USB cable.