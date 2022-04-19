76-year-old pastor charged with sexually assaulting 20-year-old woman at Manassas church

A pastor at a church in Manassas has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in his office during private counseling sessions, according to Prince William County Police.

Officers responded on April 14 around 9 a.m. to investigate a sexual assault reported to have occurred at the Reconciliation Community Church located at 14654 Joplin Rd. in Manassas between March 8 and 10.

The investigation revealed that the church’s pastor, identified as John Roger Peyton, 76, invited the victim, a 20-year-old woman, into his office for one-on-one counseling sessions.

John Roger Peyton, 76 (PHOTO: Prince William County Police)

On two separate counseling sessions during the above timeframe, Peyton inappropriately touched the victim. The victim eventually reported the incidents to a family member who contacted the police prompting the investigation.

On April 15, following the investigation, Peyton was arrested. He has been charged with sexual assault and assault and battery.