76-year-old pastor charged with sexually assaulting 20-year-old woman at Manassas church
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A pastor at a church in Manassas has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in his office during private counseling sessions, according to Prince William County Police.
Officers responded on April 14 around 9 a.m. to investigate a sexual assault reported to have occurred at the Reconciliation Community Church located at 14654 Joplin Rd. in Manassas between March 8 and 10.
The investigation revealed that the church’s pastor, identified as John Roger Peyton, 76, invited the victim, a 20-year-old woman, into his office for one-on-one counseling sessions.
John Roger Peyton, 76 (PHOTO: Prince William County Police)
On two separate counseling sessions during the above timeframe, Peyton inappropriately touched the victim. The victim eventually reported the incidents to a family member who contacted the police prompting the investigation.
On April 15, following the investigation, Peyton was arrested. He has been charged with sexual assault and assault and battery.