7 men arrested in sting to apprehend online predators in Fairfax County

Seven men have been arrested by Fairfax County Police as part of a sting to identify and apprehend online predators.

In each case, offenders used internet platforms to initiate explicit conversations and solicit sex from police officers posing as children. When each of the suspects arrived at the agreed upon locations, detectives took them into custody.

READ MORE: Sextortion schemes targeting teen boys on the rise

The men ranged in age from 26 to 52 and were charged with a total of 49 felonies.

Danial Siridavong, 33, of Woodbridge was arrested on Dec. 28 and charged with two counts of use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children and one count of attempting indecent liberties. Edil Yovani Galvin-Dubon, 35, of Fairfax was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with attempted indecent liberties with a minor, 20 counts of possession/reproduction of child pornography with the intent to distribute second offense, four counts of use of communications systems to propose to such child the performance of a sexual act and two counts of aggravated sexual battery from a 2017 incident. Moh Shakib Stanikzai, 30, of Alexandria was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with one count of computer solicitation of a child under 15 and attempted indecent liberties with a child under 15. Gilberto Antonio Jarquin-Medina, 26, of Alexandria was arrested on Dec. 22 and was charged with one count of computer solicitation of a child under 15 and attempted indecent liberties. Zim Mohammad, 23, of Springfield was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with the use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children and one count of enticing a minor to produce pornography. Ozgur Ozcelik, 35, of Alexandria was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with two counts of use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children and one count of attempting indecent liberties.

READ MORE: Woman’s son stabs, kills her husband inside Fairfax County home: police

During the operation, detectives received communication from David M. Thompson, 52, of Harrisonburg, who was attempting to solicit sex from police officers posing as children.

Detectives identified Thompson’s residence, arrested him on Friday and charged him with two counts of child porn production, six counts of distributing child pornography and two counts of use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children. No mugshot is available.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding these incidents or others with a similar nexus to call 703-246-7800, option 6. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web.

FCPD says parents are urged to closely monitor their children’s online activities and use available security settings to prevent the use of inappropriate sites or platforms. Children should be encouraged to report any person engaging in inappropriate conversations or trying to coerce them into providing sexually explicit images of themselves.

Additional internet safety information provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children can be found here.