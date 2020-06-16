7-Eleven Day canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic, but chain still giving out free July Slurpees

article

Sad news for Slurpee fans: 7-Eleven Day has been canceled.

In prior years, 7-Eleven Day would be celebrated on July 11 with chains offering free Slurpees to customers. Those previous celebrations would generate heavy foot traffic within 7-Eleven stores, a situation that doesn’t seem safe in respect to social distancing and group gathering guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At 7‑Eleven, our top priority is the safety of customers, Franchisees and employees,” said 7‑Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt in a news release. “Gathering nine million of our closest friends in stores on one day just didn’t feel right, but I am heartened that we now have the opportunity to help the communities and neighborhoods that have been the lifeline of our business since 1927.”

7-Eleven said it has opted instead to give 1 million meals to Feeding America, which is the equivalent of a $100,000 donation to the organization.

The chain will still be offering free Slurpee drinks to members of its 7Rewards loyalty app. Individuals who download the app and sign up will be able to redeem one medium Slurpee the entire month of July.

7-Eleven is among the national chains that have offered discounted or free items to individuals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chipotle announced it was giving away 100,000 free burritos between April 6 and 12, while Starbucks had offered a free tall brewed coffee to first responders through May 3.

