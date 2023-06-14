7 ducklings rescued from drain in Spotsylvania County

Seven ducklings were rescued from a drain in Spotsylvania County Tuesday thanks to a team of fast-acting first responders.

According to a Facebook post from the Spotsylvania Town Centre, firefighters with Spotsylvania County Rescue 5 and Spotsylvania Animal Control were called out to help after the baby ducks became stuck in the drain in The Village.

Photos show the first responders reaching into the drain to fish out the little ducklings.

All of the babies were safely removed from the drain and reunited with the mother duck and family.