67-year-old missing from Northwest; last seen wearing orange shirt and Crocs

article

Authorities in D.C. are asking the public to look out for a 67-year-old woman who went missing on Monday.

Police say Sara Black was last seen wearing an orange shirt, burgundy sweatpants, and black Crocs near the 800 block of Taylor Street, Northwest.

Black is described as a Black female who weighs 170 pounds and is 5’1" tall. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The case is being investigated by D.C. Police's Youth and Family Services Division.

Anyone with information about this case is being asked to contact (202) 576-6768. Anonymous information may also be forwarded to the department's tip line by text messaging 50411.



