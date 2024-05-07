$660K ticket sold in Baltimore; Gaithersburg scratch-off yields $500K prize

Over $32.7 million in prizes were won over the last week in Maryland, according to lottery officials, who say a player in Baltimore won $660,000 on a Multi-Match drawing but has yet to claim the prize, and a lucky scratch-off player in Gaithersburg won $500,000.

Officials say two players won $100,000 each on scratch-offs in Baltimore and Laurel.

In total, officials say 43 Maryland Lottery tickets worth $10,000 or more were purchased or claimed in the week ending May 5.

Here's a look at the weekly roundup of big winners from the Maryland Lottery:

Scratch-off prizes claimed April 29-May 5:

$500,000 Prize

$500,000 Crossword, Grog Beer, Wine & Deli, 513 Quince Orchard Road, Gaithersburg

$100,000 Prizes

$100,000 Crossword 7th edition, Stadium Amoco, 500 East 33rd Street, Baltimore

Snow Globe 7s, Lee’s Market, 338 Brock Ridge Road, Laurel

$50,000 Prizes

$50,000 Cash, Gaitherstowne Beer & Wine, 269 North Frederick Avenue, Gaithersburg

Deluxe Crossword 8th edition, Chester Exxon, 120 Chester Station Lane, Chester

Money Drop, 7-Eleven, 201 North Point Boulevard, Baltimore

$30,000 Prizes

Bonus Crossword 6th edition, Tobacco Stop, 1727 Chesaco Avenue, Rosedale

Loteria, Desantis’ Pizza Grill & Bar, 9638 Belair Road, Perry Hall

$10,000 Prizes

200X the Cash, Monument Street Shell, 5000 Pulaski Highway, Baltimore

$500,000 Crossword, Charles Station, 3030 St. Charles Parkway, Waldorf

$5,000,000 Cash, River Hill Sunoco, 5015 Signal Bell Lane, Clarksville

$5,000,000 Cash, Dash-In, 3900 Mountain Road, Pasadena

$5,000,000 Cash, Upper Marlboro Xtra Fuel, 15009 Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro

Bingo X10 7th edition, Giant, 9200 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Electric 8s, Silver Run Liquors, 3957 Littlestown Pike, Westminster

Jumbo Cash, La Plata Liquors, 503 East Charles Street, La Plata

Money Drop, Dash-In, 6616 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie

Winning tickets sold for drawings April 29-May 5:

BONUS MATCH 5

$50,000 ticket sold May 3 at Alex Convenience Store, 280 North Main Street, Boonsboro (unclaimed as of May 6)

MEGA MILLIONS

$10,000 ticket sold May 3 at 7-Eleven, 13401 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring (unclaimed as of May 6)

MULTI-MATCH

$660,000 ticket sold April 28 at St. Paul Mini Mart, 815 St. Paul Street, Baltimore (unclaimed as of May 6)

PICK 5

Six $50,000 tickets, worth a total of $300,000, purchased April 25 by the same person at Triangle Shell, 6510 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, Hyattsville (all claimed)

Two $50,000 tickets, worth a total of $100,000, sold May 3 at The Place, 8318 Telegraph Road, Odenton (both unclaimed as of May 6)

$50,000 ticket sold May 1 at 607 Food Mart – Sunoco, 607 South Philadelphia Boulevard, Aberdeen (unclaimed as of May 6)

$50,000 ticket sold May 1 at R&R Convenient and Deli, 812 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore (unclaimed as of May 6)

$50,000 ticket sold May 3 at Save-A-Lot, 234 McMechen Street, Baltimore (unclaimed as of May 6)

$50,000 ticket sold May 4 at Greensboro Tiger Mart, 13301 Greensboro Road, Greensboro (unclaimed as of May 6)

Two $25,000 tickets, worth a total of $50,000, sold May 3 at Giant, 10501 Greenbelt Road, Lanham-Seabrook (both unclaimed as of May 6)

$25,000 ticket sold May 1 at Baden Grocery, 16709 Brandywine Road, Brandywine (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold April 30 at BP, 1001 Pulaski Highway, Havre de Grace (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold May 3 at Gem Liquors, 9443 Annapolis Road, Lanham (unclaimed as of May 6)

$25,000 ticket sold May 1 at Shoppers, 3441 Laurel – Fort Meade Road, Laurel (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold May 3 at Weis Market, 9251 Lakeside Boulevard, Owings Mills (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold May 3 at Old Court Sunoco, 8535 Liberty Road, Randallstown (unclaimed as of May 6)

$25,000 ticket sold May 3 at Old Fitzgerald’s Liquors, 7701 Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro (unclaimed as of May 6)

$25,000 ticket sold May 3 at 7-Eleven, 11575 Berry Road, Waldorf (claimed)

RACETRAX

$23,589 ticket sold May 4 at Zip In Mart, 6801 Livingston Road, Oxon Hill (claimed)