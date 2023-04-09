65-year-old man killed after shooting in Southeast DC

A 65-year-old man was killed in Southeast D.C. on Saturday afternoon, police say.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 12:39 p.m. in the 3400 block of A Street.

Once there, officers found a victim who had been shot.

That man, identified as Wendell Davis, was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation. Investigators have not released a motive or lookout in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or send a text to the department's tip line at 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.