65-year-old DC man killed in hit-and-run crash

A 65-year-old D.C. man was killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in southeast Washington.

Police say William Bush was crossing in or near the crosswalk at the intersection of Texas Avenue and Chaplin Street on Saturday around 6:48 p.m. when he was struck by the driver of a silver or gray sedan.

The driver fled northbound along the 4400 block of Texas Avenue. Bush died at the scene.

Bush was a resident of southeast, D.C. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.