$600 COVID-19 stimulus checks to hit bank accounts as soon as Tuesday night, Mnuchin says

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced that Americans could begin receiving a second round of direct stimulus payments as soon as Tuesday night.

Mnuchin tweeted that the Treasury Department has delivered a payment file to the U.S. Federal Reserve for long-awaited economic payments.

"These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week," Mnuchin wrote.

Mnuchin added that paper checks would be distributed beginning Wednesday.

"Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow. Later this week, you can check the status of your payment at http://IRS.gov/GetMyPayment," he wrote.