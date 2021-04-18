6-year-old boys bonded forever through organ donation

Two 6-year-old boys from cities nearly 1,300 miles apart will forever be connected through the gift of organ donation.

Sean Michael Bridges-Rivera was a loving and kind little boy.

Last year on March 25, two days after his sixth birthday, the kindergartner was critically injured in a car accident. His mother was heading to work when the crash happened.

Sean died just days later on April 1.

"At first, I didn't know much about organ donation, coming from a spiritual background," said Giselle Rivera, Sean's mother. "Under prayer with my father, my pastor and my family, I really kind of came to the conclusion this is the most gift of love."

Sean's heart, liver, pancreas and kidneys were donated to four children.

On Sunday, Sean's family got the chance to meet the recipient of his heart.

Carlos Rolon received Sean's heart. Bishop Clint Brown, of Judah Church, played a unique role in bringing the two families together.

Bishop Brown was doing a Facebook Live tribute to Sean's life while Carlos' mother was watching.

"God only knows from the day my son said he needed a transplant, I always wanted to know who the donor family was," said Scheena Cossette, Carlos' mother.

On Sunday, the two families finally met at Judah Church in Orlando.

"This is the most gift of love that can happen," Rivera said.

April is National Donate Life Month, click here to find out more on organ donation.