6 people hospitalized after car hits pedestrians in Northern Virginia, police say

Four pedestrians were hit by a car in Northern Virginia leaving at least one person with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The incident happened Friday morning in the 7200 block of Maple Place in Annandale, Virginia.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a car left the roadway and hit the four pedestrians. The driver, a passenger, and the pedestrians were all taken to area hospitals.

Police said at least one of the victims has life-threatening injuries, but they did not indicate which victim that was. They also have not yet provided updates on the conditions of the other victims.

Maple Place has been closed to traffic between Annandale Road and Daniels Avenue, as police remain on the scene to investigate the crash.

