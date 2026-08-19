6 MPD members accused of $441K overtime fraud: what we know

The Brief 6 MPD members accused of claiming $441K in overtime Investigators say hundreds of suspicious overtime claims were filed Officials allege forged signatures and altered records in the scheme



Six Metropolitan Police Department members are accused of stealing more than $440,000 in taxpayer money by claiming overtime they allegedly never worked, including hours submitted while on leave or traveling outside the country.

Investigators say the case involves hundreds of suspicious overtime claims tied to five current or former officers and one civilian employee. Prosecutors allege the scheme involved forged signatures, altered records and, in some instances, employees using their own positions to approve overtime they did not work.

The investigation began inside MPD after Internal Affairs flagged unusually high overtime submissions from the 5th District administration office. Investigators compared the claims with body‑camera footage, radio activity, GPS data, license plate reader records and travel documents.

Officials say some employees claimed overtime while on annual leave or traveling outside the District, including internationally. Prosecutors allege the six collected more than $441,000 in fraudulent pay in 2024. Former Sgt. Frantz Fulcher is accused of receiving the largest amount, nearly $175,000, while two officers allegedly collected close to $90,000 each.

All six are charged with fraud, theft, forgery and uttering.

The investigation was initiated by MPD’s Internal Affairs Division. D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb’s office is working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which will prosecute the case. These remain allegations, and none of the six defendants has been convicted.